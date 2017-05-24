Comparative genomics

Definition

Comparative genomics deals with the processes of evolution via the alignment and analysis of genes and genomes of living or extinct organisms related by varying degrees of evolutionary divergence from a common ancestor. Comparisons are usually made pairwise with reference to a third genome 'outgroup' or by examination of pairs of paired sequences and summarized in phylogenetic trees.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment