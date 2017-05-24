Research | | open
Comparative genomics
Comparative genomics deals with the processes of evolution via the alignment and analysis of genes and genomes of living or extinct organisms related by varying degrees of evolutionary divergence from a common ancestor. Comparisons are usually made pairwise with reference to a third genome 'outgroup' or by examination of pairs of paired sequences and summarized in phylogenetic trees.
Scientific Reports 7, 2342
Comparative transcriptomics in human and mouse
Next-generation sequencing technologies have enabled the comprehensive characterization of human and mouse genomes, including at the transcriptional level. This article reviews the degree of conservation of human and mouse transcriptomes, along with the challenges of identifying when the mouse is a suitable model of human physiology.
The origin of Metazoa: a unicellular perspective
Multicellular organisms rely on a complex interplay between diverse cell types, but how multicellularity evolved from unicellular ancestors has long been a debated research question. In this Review, the authors describe how comparative and functional genomics have provided valuable insights into the transition between unicellularity and multicellularity, including how various molecular networks have been adopted for multicellular life.
Sequencing and de novo assembly of a near complete indica rice genome
High-quality reference genomes facilitate analysis of genome structure and variation. Here Du et al. create a near-complete assembly of the indica rice genome by combining single molecule sequencing with mapping data and fosmid sequences and identify genetic variants by comparison with other rice genomes.
Genome evolution: Shellfish genes
Three new bivalve genomes are resources for comparative genomics over broad timescales, providing a glimpse into the evolution of understudied marine animals and their adaptations to extreme environments.
Genetic variation: Linear INSIGHTs into non-coding DNANature Reviews Genetics 18, 270–271
Microbiology: Many models of microbial metabolismNature Methods 14, 110
Genomics: Decoding the ancestors of peanut
Cultivated peanut has a large, complex genome, so obtaining its entire sequence is challenging. De novo assemblies of two diploid ancestor genomes provide high-quality reference sequences for decoding allotetraploid peanut genomes, and will become valuable resources for breeding and evolutionary studies.
STAP cells are derived from ES cellsNature 525, E4–E5
Unraveling the fabric of polyploidy
Draft genome sequences of tetraploid Upland cotton and other polyploids promise insights into genome evolution and cotton fiber biology.