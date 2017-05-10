Comparative genomic hybridization
Comparative genomic hybridization (CGH) is a method for detecting regional variation in DNA copy number between a test and a control genomic sample. It is used to find the location of large changes including deletions, duplications and amplifications.
Prenatal and pre-implantation genetic diagnosis
This Timeline article reviews the evolution of both prenatal and pre-implantation genetic testing, from their historic origins to ongoing development and implementation of tools for genome-wide single-cell and cell-free fetal DNA analysis. Future developments and some of the ethical issues that arise from these new technologies are also discussed.Nature Reviews Genetics 17, 643–656
Hybridization of powdery mildew strains gives rise to pathogens on novel agricultural crop species
Beat Keller, Thomas Wicker and colleagues compare the genomes of 46 isolates of powdery mildew, Blumeria graminis. They find that B. graminis f. sp. triticale, a pathogen growing on triticale (a wheat × rye hybrid plant), is a hybrid of B. graminis f. sp. tritici and B. graminis f. sp. secalis, which grow on wheat and rye, respectively.Nature Genetics 48, 201–205
Hybridization speeds up the emergence and evolution of a new pathogen species
Plant pathogens can evolve new host specificities and overcome host resistances over surprisingly few generations, a process that is greatly accelerated by agricultural practices. A new study provides a striking example in which the rapid emergence of a new pathogen via introgressive hybridization mirrors the evolution of a hybrid cereal crop.Nature Genetics 48, 113–115
Neurogenetics: A map of gene copy numbersNature 476, 255
Recurrent copy number variations in human induced pluripotent stem cellsNature Biotechnology 29, 488–491
Lymphoma: Suppressive EPH-ect
Genomic analysis combined with functional screening has identified an extracellular non-membrane bound form of the ephrin receptor EPHA7 as a tumour suppressor in follicular lymphoma that could be exploited therapeutically.Nature Reviews Cancer 11, 829
Diagnostic approaches to apparent homozygosityGenetics in Medicine 14, 877–882