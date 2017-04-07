Latest Research and Reviews
Affective disturbance in rheumatoid arthritis: psychological and disease-related pathways
Mental health-related comorbidities can negatively affect the quality of life of patients with rheumatoid arthritis. In this Review, the authors discuss how psychological manifestations interact with disease processes, new insights into neurological processing in chronic pain, and psychological interventions.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 532–542
Comorbidity in multiple sclerosis: implications for patient care
Comorbidity is common in multiple sclerosis (MS). In this Opinion article, Ruth Ann Marrie discusses how comorbidity affects diagnosis, progression, mortality, and health-related quality of life in patients with MS, and how clinicians should incorporate the prevention and management of comorbidities when treating MS.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 375–382
Systemic lupus erythematosus: iNKT cells guard the heart against diseaseNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 66
Spondyloarthritis: Suboptimal monitoring of comorbidities in spondyloarthritisNature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 682
Rheumatoid arthritis: Predicting mortality in RA: the quest for useful information
A new study suggests that rheumatoid arthritis does not increase cancer-related mortality in patients with cancer, particularly in those with advanced stage malignancies. Could the inclusion of quantitative measures of inflammation, physical function or socioeconomic status have changed these findings?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 507–509
Rheumatoid arthritis: Link between RA and cardiovascular disease riskNature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 382
Rheumatoid arthritis: 2014 treat-to-target RA recommendations—strategy is key
The treatment recommendations for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have been updated. Among the changes included, rheumatologists are advised to share treatment decision-making with patients and to maximize patients' quality of life by aiming for clinical remission. The update is based on scientific evidence, but more research is needed to strengthen RA treatment strategies.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 509–511