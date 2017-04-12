Latest Research and Reviews
The Integration of Color-Selective Mechanisms in Symmetry DetectionScientific Reports 7, 42972
Evolution of the circuitry for conscious color vision in primatesEye 31, 286–300
Motion Alters Color AppearanceScientific Reports 6, 36272
Coral reef fish perceive lightness illusionsScientific Reports 6, 35335
Squaring cortex with color
A long-standing puzzle has been the seeming inconsistency between neuronal responses in primary visual cortex to colored stimuli and the elementary perceptual attributes of color vision. Nonlinear analysis resolves this paradox.Nature Neuroscience 15, 809–810
Another blue neuron in the retina
The diverse population of retinal cell types has now been shown to include one that does a neat trick: an interneuron inverts the sign of the retina's response to blue light, creating the blue-Off output signal to the brain.Nature Neuroscience 15, 930–931
Evolution: Colour vision aids the huntNature 481, 116
Vision: Neurons show their true colours
How do we tell red from green? Work on the primate retina shows how neural circuitry combines signals from individual cone photoreceptor cells to provide the basic building blocks for colour vision. See Article p.673Nature 467, 670–671