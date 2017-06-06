Colonic diseases

Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2820
Research | | open
Selective analysis of cancer-cell intrinsic transcriptional traits defines novel clinically relevant subtypes of colorectal cancer
Stromal cells contribute to the gene expression profiles based on which colorectal cancer (CRC) molecular subtypes are classified. Here, patient-derived xenografts enable the authors to obtain cancer cell-specific transcriptomes by excluding transcripts from murine stromal cells, based on which they define CRC intrinsic subtypes (CRIS) and evaluate their prognostic and predictive potential.Nature Communications 8, 15107
News and Comment
News |
Colorectal cancer drugs market
The market for colorectal cancer therapies, which is currently dominated by drugs targeting vascular endothelial growth factor and epidermal growth factor receptor, is poised for change with the anticipated entry of immunotherapies and other targeted drugs.
Research Highlights |
In the newsNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 315
Research Highlights |
Cytokines: Oncostatin M – a new target in IBD?
Oncostatin M promotes intestinal inflammation and can predict responsiveness to anti-TNF therapy in patients with inflammatory bowel diseases.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 280
Research Highlights |
FROM AACR 2017
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: Two sides to cancer stem cells in colorectal cancer
News and Views |
Immunotherapy: Hiding in plain sight: immune escape in the era of targeted T-cell-based immunotherapies
Adoptive cellular therapy (ACT) is now considered a bona fide treatment modality within the evolving field of anticancer immunotherapy. Great advances have enabled the adoptive transfer of tumour-selective lymphocytes for the treatment of a variety of malignancies. Unfortunately, this selectivity has led to the emergence of antigen-loss variants. New strategies need to be employed to minimize the incidence of this phenomenon, enabling the full potential of ACT to be realized.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 333–334