Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2820
Research | | open
Selective analysis of cancer-cell intrinsic transcriptional traits defines novel clinically relevant subtypes of colorectal cancer
Stromal cells contribute to the gene expression profiles based on which colorectal cancer (CRC) molecular subtypes are classified. Here, patient-derived xenografts enable the authors to obtain cancer cell-specific transcriptomes by excluding transcripts from murine stromal cells, based on which they define CRC intrinsic subtypes (CRIS) and evaluate their prognostic and predictive potential.Nature Communications 8, 15107
Research | | open
KDM3 epigenetically controls tumorigenic potentials of human colorectal cancer stem cells through Wnt/β-catenin signalling
Epigenetic factors can regulate functional properties of human colorectal cancer stem cells. Here, the authors show that histone demethylases of the KDM3 family activate Wnt signalling in colorectal cancer stem cells by erasing H3K9me2 marks on Wnt target genes and recruiting MLL1 to promote H3K4 methylation.Nature Communications 8, 15146
News and Comment
Editorial |
Key advances: translation and location
Research Highlights |
Colorectal cancer: CRC endothelial regulation
Research Highlights |
Cell biology: Model colonsNature Methods 13, 713
Research Highlights |
Gastrointestinal cancer: CDX2: prognostic marker for high-risk colon cancerNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 134–135
Research Highlights |
Nutrition: Microbiota key to diet-associated risk of colon cancerNature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 384
News and Views |
Liquid biopsies reveal the dynamic nature of resistance mechanisms in solid tumors
Two new studies demonstrate that so-called 'liquid biopsies' may reveal important genomic information needed to monitor treatment responses, forecast tumor recurrences, and provide a rationale for novel therapeutic strategies in patients with lung cancer and colon cancer.Nature Medicine 21, 663–665