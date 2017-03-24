Coeliac disease
Coeliac disease is an autoimmune disorder of the small intestine caused by immune cells reacting to ingested gluten present in wheat, rye and barley and also to small bowel tissue. It occurs in genetically predisposed individuals, starting in childhood, and can result in the loss of microvilli structure, failed intestinal absorption and malnutrition.
Hookworm infection
Hookworm infection is a major neglected tropical disease that causes substantial disability and iron deficiency anaemia in at-risk populations. However, the ability of hookworms to regulate the host's inflammation to its advantage could prove useful in the treatment of autoimmune and allergic diseases.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16088
Coeliac disease: Lnc13 and coeliac disease: a link to pathogenesis?Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 314–315
Going against the grain
Coeliac disease: Age not important to T cells?
A biased view toward celiac diseaseMucosal Immunology 9, 583–586