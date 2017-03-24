Coeliac disease

Coeliac disease is an autoimmune disorder of the small intestine caused by immune cells reacting to ingested gluten  present in wheat, rye and barley  and also to small bowel tissue. It occurs in genetically predisposed individuals, starting in childhood, and can result in the loss of microvilli structure, failed intestinal absorption and malnutrition.

