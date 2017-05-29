Cochlea

Definition

The cochlea is part of the inner ear and consists of a snail-shaped structure containing three fluid-filled cavities – one of which, the scala media cavity, contains the organ of corti. The cochlea transduces incoming soundwaves into specific patterns of neural output, which are conveyed to the parts of the auditory parts of the brain.

