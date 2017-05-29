Cochlea
The cochlea is part of the inner ear and consists of a snail-shaped structure containing three fluid-filled cavities – one of which, the scala media cavity, contains the organ of corti. The cochlea transduces incoming soundwaves into specific patterns of neural output, which are conveyed to the parts of the auditory parts of the brain.
Electro-Tactile Stimulation Enhances Cochlear Implant Speech Recognition in NoiseScientific Reports 7, 2196
Identification of mouse cochlear progenitors that develop hair and supporting cells in the organ of Corti
The adult mammalian cochlear sensory epithelium consists of mechanosensory hair cells and supporting cells but hair cells cannot regenerate. Here, the authors identify multipotent progenitors that arise from Eya1-expressing otic cells that can regenerate hair cells in mice after 1 week of age.Nature Communications 8, 15046
English phonology and an acoustic language universalScientific Reports 7, 46049
Faster phonological processing and right occipito-temporal coupling in deaf adults signal poor cochlear implant outcome
Cochlear implants have variable outcomes for adult deafness. Here the authors show that fast responses and specific recruitment of right temporal cortex on a simple visual rhyming task strongly predicts poor implant performance.Nature Communications 8, 14872
A synthetic AAV vector enables safe and efficient gene transfer to the mammalian inner ear
Efficient gene transfer to the mouse inner ear is achieved with a synthetic adeno-associated viral vector.Nature Biotechnology 35, 280–284
Sensory systems: Noisy nociception
A set of neurons in the cochlear organ of Corti is activated in response to noxious sound levels and thus mediates 'auditory nociception'.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 122–123
Synaptogenesis: Synapse specializationsNature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 66
Hearing loss and tinnitus—are funders and industry listening?Nature Biotechnology 31, 972–974