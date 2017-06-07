Coarse-grained models

Latest Research and Reviews
Super-diffusion of excited carriers in semiconductors
Determining the spatial dynamics of excited carriers will provide a more complete understanding of ultrafast carrier dynamics in materials. Using scanning ultrafast electron microscopy, Najafi et al. are able to observe the spatiotemporal dynamics of excited electron and hole carriers in silicon.Nature Communications 8, 15177
Eigenvector Centrality is a Metric of Elastomer Modulus, Heterogeneity, and DamageScientific Reports 7, 1241
Glassy dynamics of nanoparticles in semiflexible ring polymer nanocomposite meltsScientific Reports 7, 44325
Learning from data to design functional materials without inversion symmetry
Computational design of functional materials with broken inversion symmetry is a complex task. Here, the authors demonstrate an approach that integrates symmetry analysis, data science methods, and density functional theory to accelerate the selection and identification process in complex oxides.Nature Communications 8, 14282
Chemical and entropic control on the molecular self-assembly process
Molecular self-assembly is controlled by chemical and entropic factors, but theory has not been able to differentiate the role of each. Here, the authors unambiguously address this question for self-assembly on metal surfaces, using a new computational method that bridges coarse-grained and atomistic approaches.Nature Communications 8, 14463
News and Comment
Active matter: Fleeting defects line up
Short-lived topological defects in active liquid crystals can exhibit long-range, long-lived orientational order.Nature Materials 14, 1084–1085
Multiscale materials modelling at the mesoscale
The challenge to link understanding and manipulation at the microscale to functional behaviour at the macroscale defines the frontiers of mesoscale science.Nature Materials 12, 774–777
Cellular mechanosensing: Sharing the force
Cells can sense their environment by applying and responding to mechanical forces, yet how these forces are transmitted through the cell's cytoskeleton is largely unknown. Now, a combination of experiments and computer simulations shows how forces applied to the cell cortex are synergistically shared by motor proteins and crosslinkers.Nature Materials 12, 948–949