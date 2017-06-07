Coarse-grained models

Definition

Coarse-grained models are computational models that mimic the behaviour of a complex system by breaking it down into simpler sub-components. The extent to which the system is broken down reflects the degree of granularity of the model in question.

  News and Views |

    Cells can sense their environment by applying and responding to mechanical forces, yet how these forces are transmitted through the cell's cytoskeleton is largely unknown. Now, a combination of experiments and computer simulations shows how forces applied to the cell cortex are synergistically shared by motor proteins and crosslinkers.

    • Andreas R. Bausch
    •  & Ulrich S. Schwarz
    Nature Materials 12, 948–949
