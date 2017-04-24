Cloning
Cloning is a method that is used to produce genetically identical copies of pieces of DNA, cells or organisms. Cloning methods include: molecular cloning, which makes copies of pieces of DNA; cellular cloning, which makes copies of a cell; and whole organism cloning. All cloning methods involve DNA and cell manipulation.
Sequencing and cloning of antigen-specific antibodies from mouse memory B cells
In this protocol, the variable antibody region from antigen-specific mouse memory B cells is amplified and cloned into a constant region containing vectors by a sequence/ligation-independent method and used for the production of monoclonal antibodies.Nature Protocols 11, 1908–1923
Production of hornless dairy cattle from genome-edited cell linesNature Biotechnology 34, 479–481
Author response to John Kasianowicz and Sergey BezrukovNature Biotechnology 34, 482
Proteomics-directed cloning of circulating antiviral human monoclonal antibodiesNature Biotechnology 30, 1039–1043
Direct cloning of large genomic sequences
The discovery of an efficient mechanism of homologous recombination between two linear DNA substrates provides a new method for direct cloning.Nature Biotechnology 30, 405–406
Europe fails to reach deal on cloned meat
EU bodies at odds over the labelling and sale of products from clones and their descendants.
Cloning technology: Control the bonanza for research eggsNature 480, 39