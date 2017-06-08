Clinical epigenetics

Definition

Clinical epigenetics is the application of molecular biology techniques detecting alterations in DNA methylation or histone modification to diagnose or study disorders characterized by heritable defects in the expression of a gene or genome. Applications include Rett syndrome, disorders of imprinting, uniparental inheritance of chromosomes and chromosome segments, and somatic epigenetic anomalies in cancers.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment