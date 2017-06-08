Clinical epigenetics
Clinical epigenetics is the application of molecular biology techniques detecting alterations in DNA methylation or histone modification to diagnose or study disorders characterized by heritable defects in the expression of a gene or genome. Applications include Rett syndrome, disorders of imprinting, uniparental inheritance of chromosomes and chromosome segments, and somatic epigenetic anomalies in cancers.
Associating cellular epigenetic models with human phenotypes
Epigenome-wide association studies (EWAS) are potentially powerful approaches for identifying transcriptional regulatory perturbations (particularly DNA methylation) that associate with phenotypes of interest. In this Opinion article, Lappalainen and Greally provide their views on how to maximize the interpretability and biological insights from these associations, such as by hypothesis-driven consideration of cellular phenotypes, characterizing the roles of transcription factors, dissecting directions of causality and moving towards multi-omics profiling.
ASXL2 is essential for haematopoiesis and acts as a haploinsufficient tumour suppressor in leukemia
While the role of ASLX1 in haematopoiesis and leukaemia has been heavily studied, the role of ASLX2 is unclear. Here the authors show that ASLX2 is required for normal haematopoietic stem cell self-renewal whereas Asxl2 loss promotes leukemogenesis, thus explaining the frequently observed mutations in AML patientsNature Communications 8, 15429
Untangling the role of mutant histone H3 in diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma
New studies advance the mechanistic understanding of mutant histone H3 in diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) and demonstrate two epigenetic approaches, BET inhibition and EZH2 inhibition, as potential therapeutic strategies for DIPG.Nature Medicine 23, 413–414
Anticancer drugs: All roads lead to EZH2 inhibitionNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 239
Epigenetics: Addicted to reading
Two papers find that the histone acetylation reader function of the YEATS domain of ENL is required to sustain oncogenic transcriptional programmes for the growth and disease maintenance of acute leukaemias.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 207
Tumour evolution: Epigenetic and genetic heterogeneity in metastasis
How similar are metastases to the primary tumour and other metastases in the same patient? And what does that tell us about the evolution of metastatic ability? Two papers investigated these questions in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 141
Prostate cancer: Hand in hand — Rb1 and Trp53 cooperate to suppress resistanceNature Reviews Urology 14, 131
