Class switch recombination

Definition

Class switch recombination is a process by which proliferating B cells rearrange the constant region genes in the immunoglobulin heavy chain locus to switch from expressing one class of immunoglobulin (such as IgM) to another (such as IgG). This produces an antibody with different effector properties, without altering its antigen specificity.

