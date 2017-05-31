Circulation

News and Views |
Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595
Type-2 innate lymphoid cells control the development of atherosclerosis in mice
Type-2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2) affect adipose tissue metabolism and function. Here the authors show that the ILC2 are present in para-aortic adipose tissue and represent a major source of IL-5 and IL-13 required for mounting atheroprotective immunity, which can be altered by high fat diet.Nature Communications 8, 15781
Exploiting macrophage autophagy-lysosomal biogenesis as a therapy for atherosclerosis
Dysfunction of autophagy in plaque macrophages aggravates atherosclerosis. Here the authors show that induction of macrophage autophagy–lysosomal biogenesis either genetically by overexpression of the master transcriptional regulator of this process, TFEB, or pharmacologically with trehalose is atheroprotective.Nature Communications 8, 15750
Dynamic alterations in decoy VEGF receptor-1 stability regulate angiogenesis
Membrane-bound mVEGFR1 is a decoy VEGF-A receptor that regulates VEGF-A signalling amplitude. Boucher et al. show that Rab27a-regulated palmitoylation of mVEGFR1 redirects the receptor from a stable, constitutively recycling mode to a degradative route that removes ligands from the system.Nature Communications 8, 15699
Immunology: ACE in neutrophil antibacterial defence
Endoglin moves and shapes endothelial cells
Vascular malformations result from improper blood vessel responses to molecular and mechanical signals. Two studies now show that endothelial cell migration and cell shape changes are perturbed in mutants lacking the TGFβ/BMP co-receptor endoglin, leading to arteriovenous shunts. Endoglin coordinates endothelial cell responses to ligand–receptor signalling and flow-mediated mechanical cues.Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595
Tumour immunology: Platelets — a new target in cancer immunotherapy?
Activation of TGFβ by platelets limits the efficacy of anti-tumour T cell responses.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 348
Dyslipidaemia: PCSK9 inhibitors and foamy monocytes in familial hypercholesterolaemia
Accumulation of foam cells — macrophages with intracellular lipid droplets — in arterial walls is a hallmark of atherosclerosis. Bernelot Moens and colleagues report increases in circulating monocytes with intracellular lipid accumulation, associated CCR2 expression, and enhanced monocyte migration in patients with familial hypercholesterolaemia. These changes could be reversed by PCSK9-inhibitor treatment.
Has the SPRINT trial introduced a new blood-pressure goal in hypertension?
In this Perspectives article, Ruilope and colleagues discuss the relevance and caveats of the SPRINT trial, with particular focus on patient cohort characteristics, the method used to measure blood-pressure levels, and applicability of the SPRINT blood-pressure targets in real-world clinical practice and future hypertension management guidelines.