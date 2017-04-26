Circadian rhythms
Circadian rhythms are 24-hour cycles determining periodicity in various physiological processes, including nervous system activity and hormone production, which influences sleeping and feeding patterns. These rhythms are regulated by endogenous networks of gene activity and can be modulated by changes in the environment, such as sunlight and temperature.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Timing the day: what makes bacterial clocks tick?
Circadian rhythms enable cells to anticipate cyclic changes in their environment. In this Review, Johnson et al. explore timekeeping systems that range from prototypical circadian clocks to hourglass timers and their role in different bacteria, including cyanobacteria and members of the microbiota.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 232–242
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Structural biology: The tick-tock of circadian clocks
Two new studies provide a structural basis to help us understand the periodic assembly of cyanobacterial clock proteins.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 256–257
Correspondence | | open
Correspondence: Oncogenic MYC persistently upregulates the molecular clock component REV-ERBαNature Communications 8, 14862
Correspondence | | open
Correspondence: Reply to ‘Oncogenic MYC persistently upregulates the molecular clock component REV-ERBα’Nature Communications 8, 14918
News and Views |
CPEB4 links the clock and the UPR to protect the liver
Under misfolded protein stress, the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) activates the unfolded protein response (UPR) to restore homeostasis, or commits the cell to apoptosis. A study now uncovers how the UPR is governed by the circadian clock to adjust ER protein-folding capacity to metabolic demand and protect against liver damage.Nature Cell Biology 19, 79–81
News and Views |
Microbiome: Keeping rhythm with your gut
Rhythmic colonization of gut bacteria on mucosal surfaces is promoted by time-dependent feeding, and is now shown to drive circadian expression of host genes that are involved in functions such as drug detoxification in the liver.Nature Microbiology 2, 16273
Research Highlights |
Microbiome: Rhythm and bacteria
This study shows that circadian changes in the gut microbiota influence host physiology in the intestine and the liver.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 67