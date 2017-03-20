Research | | open
Circadian rhythm signalling peptides and proteins
Circadian rhythm signalling peptides and proteins are a broad range of proteins and peptides that regulate the circadian rhythm of a cell or organism, the roughly 24-hour period entrained by light, temperature and other environmental components. These peptides and proteins generally undergo circadian oscillations in transcription levels, phosphorylation levels, and in their susceptibility to degradation.
Timing the day: what makes bacterial clocks tick?
Circadian rhythms enable cells to anticipate cyclic changes in their environment. In this Review, Johnson et al. explore timekeeping systems that range from prototypical circadian clocks to hourglass timers and their role in different bacteria, including cyanobacteria and members of the microbiota.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 232–242
Genetic and epigenomic mechanisms of mammalian circadian transcription
In this Review, the authors consider the functions of key clock transcription factors and the epigenetic regulatory mechanisms that direct circadian gene expression in mammalian cells.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 23, 1045–1052
Circadian rhythms of liver physiology and disease: experimental and clinical evidence
The circadian clock plays a central part in the regulation of liver function. In this Review, Tahara and Shibata discuss the mechanisms by which the circadian clock controls hepatic metabolism and the processing of xenobiotics, and how clock dysfunction can influence liver disease.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 217–226
Integrating circadian dynamics with physiological processes in plants
The plant circadian clock regulates many physiological processes, such as growth, flowering time, abiotic and biotic stress responses, and metabolism. In turn, many of these responses feed back to control the circadian clock. This Review describes the integration of circadian dynamics into the study of plant physiological processes and highlights the importance of incorporating circadian, spatial and temporal information into predictive models to improve crop breeding.Nature Reviews Genetics 16, 598–610
Liver-derived ketone bodies are necessary for food anticipation
Food anticipation is thought to be initiated by the central clock in the brain. Here the authors show that the peripheral organs initiate this process by showing that liver-specific deletion of Per2 can inhibit food anticipation by interfering with ß-hydroxybutyrate production and its subsequent processing in the brain.Nature Communications 7, 10580
Bone: The circadian clock controls bone remodellingNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 132–133
Metabolism: MYC clocks on
Chi Dang and colleagues show that MYC is involved in the regulation of the circadian clock, and its deregulated expression in cancer cells leads to a loss of cellular circadian rhythm and impacts cell metabolism.Nature Reviews Cancer 15, 636–637
Circadian rhythms: The rhythm regulatorNature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 510
Circadian rhythms: Translating the clock
The major circadian transcription factor BMAL1 has independent circadian translational activity, which is regulated by the mTOR pathway kinase S6K1.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 16, 390–391
Target identification: Blocking vasopressin receptors reduces jet lagNature Reviews Drug Discovery 12, 903