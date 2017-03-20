Circadian rhythm signalling peptides and proteins

Circadian rhythm signalling peptides and proteins are a broad range of proteins and peptides that regulate the circadian rhythm of a cell or organism, the roughly 24-hour period entrained by light, temperature and other environmental components. These peptides and proteins generally undergo circadian oscillations in transcription levels, phosphorylation levels, and in their susceptibility to degradation.

