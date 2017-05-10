Research |
A rhodopsin in the brain functions in circadian photoentrainment in Drosophila
The Drosophila rhodopsin Rh7 works with cryptochrome to mediate circadian light entrainment by pacemaker neurons.
Circadian mechanisms control the rhythmic cycles of physiological processes that occur over 24 hours. Circadian mechanisms are controlled mainly by the suprachiasmatic nucleus, in which cyclic oscillations in 'clock genes' regulate ion fluxes, hormone levels and variations in neural activity over a 24 hour cycle.
Astrocytic–neuronal signalling in the dorsal suprachiasmatic nucleus is essential for the maintenance of circadian timekeeping.
Master circadian clocks in discrete neurons trigger profound daily changes in brain states, such as sleep and wake states. A study now finds a circuit through which these pacemakers act to control daily behavioral rhythms in Drosophila.
This study shows that the circadian gene Clock drives the maturation of parvalbumin-expressing interneuron networks, and therefore critical period plasticity, in the mouse visual cortex.
A genetically encoded voltage indicator enables robust optical recording of membrane voltage changes in the fly brain.