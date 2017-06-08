Chronic inflammation
Chronic inflammation refers to a prolonged inflammatory response that involves a progressive change in the type of cells present at the site of inflammation. It is characterized by the simultaneous destruction and repair of the tissue from the inflammatory process. It can follow an acute form of inflammation or be a prolonged low-grade form.
IL-17 induced NOTCH1 activation in oligodendrocyte progenitor cells enhances proliferation and inflammatory gene expression
NOTCH signalling stimulates oligodendrocyte progenitor cell proliferation but how this regulates demyelinating disease is unclear. Here, the authors show that an IL-17 adaptor protein, Act1, interacts with the C-terminal fragment of NOTCH1 (NICD) to activate cell proliferation and an inflammatory response.Nature Communications 8, 15508
Thymosin α1: a single drug with multiple targets in cystic fibrosis
A new study in mice suggests that a single drug, thymosin α1, may simultaneously rectify the impaired trafficking of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) in cystic fibrosis (CF) and reduce inflammation, offering new hope for CF treatment.Nature Medicine 23, 536–538
IRE1 gives weight to obesity-associated inflammation
IRE1α is a stress sensor that is activated by a high-fat diet. In adipose-tissue macrophages, it serves as a major switch toward pro-inflammatory M1 polarization and thereby contributes to obesity and associated diseases.Nature Immunology 18, 479–480
Immunometabolism: ER stress drives obesity by reducing energy expenditureNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 315
Inflammation: Old, caffeinated, and healthy
Inflammation is a recognized component of many diseases, including atherosclerosis and its complications. IL-1β is a crucial cytokine promoting the inflammatory cascade. In the February 2017 issue of Nature Medicine, Furman et al. show that metabolites can trigger inflammation via inflammasome-dependent IL-1β production in elderly individuals. Intriguingly, caffeine is protective by offsetting this activation.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 194–196
IL-1β delivers a sweet deal
Interleukin 1β (IL-1β) is a cytokine associated with inflammation, obesity and metabolic dysregulation. Surprisingly, IL-1β is also required for maintaining steady-state glucose homeostasis by potentiating postprandial insulin secretion.Nature Immunology 18, 247–248
TORmented macrophages spontaneously form granulomas
Elevated signaling via the metabolic checkpoint kinase mTORC1 in macrophages stimulates spontaneous granuloma formation in mice and is associated with the progression of sarcoidosis in humans.Nature Immunology 18, 252–253