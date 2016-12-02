Research | | open
Chromosome condensation
Chromosome condensation is the dramatic reorganisation of the long thin chromatin strands into compact short chromosomes that occurs in mitosis and meiosis. Chromosome condensation is mediated by the condensin complex, among other proteins, and is necessary to prevent chromosomes from being entangled during chromosome segregation.
SMC complexes: from DNA to chromosomes
SMC (structural maintenance of chromosomes) complexes are found in all living organisms and include condensin, cohesin and the SMC5–SMC6 complex. Recent mechanistic insight into these ring-shaped protein machines, which topologically encircle DNA, shed light on how they function to mediate chromosome condensation, sister chromatid cohesion and DNA repair.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 399–412
Reconstitution of mitotic chromatids with a minimum set of purified factors
Hirano and colleagues have reconstituted mitotic chromatin condensation in cell-free extracts using six purified factors, including histone chaperones, topoisomerase II and condensin I.Nature Cell Biology 17, 1014–1023
Condensin confers the longitudinal rigidity of chromosomes
By inactivating condensin I or II before the first meiotic division in mouse oocytes, Nasmyth and colleagues demonstrate that condensin is needed for chromatin thread formation and chromosome rigidity.Nature Cell Biology 17, 771–781
Chromosome biology: In and out through the same cohesin door
DNA enters and exits the cohesin ring by a similar two-gate mechanism.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 66–67
SMC condensin: promoting cohesion of replicon arms
Two studies using chromosome conformation capture (3C) analyses in the Gram-positive bacterium Bacillus subtilis have revealed a global pattern of chromosome organization that originates from loading sites of the Smc–ScpAB complex. Loading Smc–ScpAB at a single genomic location is sufficient to promote genome-wide folding of DNA into a well-defined structure.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 22, 653–655
Chromosomes: Transgenerational remodelling of sperm DNA
Clarifying the role of condensin in shaping chromosomes
A major controversy in the field of chromosome research has been whether condensin is required for achieving the highly compacted state of chromatin fibres in mitosis and meiosis. Through genetic experiments in mouse oocytes, condensin is now found to be indispensable for meiotic chromosome assembly by mediating chromosome compaction and disentanglement of sister chromatids and by conferring rigidity to chromosomes.Nature Cell Biology 17, 711–713
Condensing chromosome condensation
Mitotic chromosome condensation has fascinated biologists since Flemming's early illustrations of mitosis in the late nineteenth century. Now — 130 years later — chromatid condensation is reconstituted in vitro with the minimum components. The results are remarkably and beautifully simple, requiring only core histones, three histone chaperones, topoisomerase II and condensin I.Nature Cell Biology 17, 964–965
A silent revolution in chromosome biology
Frank Uhlmann discusses how biophysics and electron microscopy studies have shed light on what lies inside chromosomes.