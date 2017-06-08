Chromosome abnormality
Chromosome abnormality is the condition in a cell or organism where the number of chromosomes or the structure of any chromosome differs from the normal karyotype. When the variant genotype is not associated with abnormal phenotypes (traits), chromosomal abnormalities are referred to as karyotype variation or structural genome variation.
In this article, the author reviews the current understanding of the genetic basis for Down syndrome phenotypes, including congenital heart defects, Alzheimer disease and leukaemia. The potential for Down syndrome therapies is discussed in light of recent progress in the field.Nature Reviews Genetics 18, 147–163
Two papers demonstrate that centrosome amplification can cause cancer in mammals and that a PIDDosome–p53-dependent control mechanism acts to prevent cell proliferation in the presence of extra centrosomes.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 143
Sheltzer et al. find that single-chromosome gains can prevent tumorigenesis relative to genetically matched euploid cells, but that these aneuploid cells can evolve over time to have improved fitness.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 142–143
Galluzzi and Kroemer take advantage of a large study of somatic copy number alterations to revisit the previously suggested idea that cancer aneuploidy frequently arises from genome duplication.
