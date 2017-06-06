Chromatin structure

Chromatin structure describes the physical structure of chromatin within the eukaryotic nucleus and how structure affects chromatin processes such as transcription. The repeating unit of chromatin, the nucleosome, consists of approximately 147 base pairs of DNA wrapped around eight histone protein cores. Linker DNA, upwards of 80 base pairs long, connects two histones between each nucleosome core unit.

