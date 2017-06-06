News and Views |
Chromatin structure
Chromatin structure describes the physical structure of chromatin within the eukaryotic nucleus and how structure affects chromatin processes such as transcription. The repeating unit of chromatin, the nucleosome, consists of approximately 147 base pairs of DNA wrapped around eight histone protein cores. Linker DNA, upwards of 80 base pairs long, connects two histones between each nucleosome core unit.
Featured
- Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 494–495
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Dynamic chromatin technologies: from individual molecules to epigenomic regulation in cells
A full understanding of chromatin in diverse cellular processes requires the consideration of its dynamics, but most standard chromatin assays provide only a static snapshot. This Review describes various emerging methods for probing chromatin dynamics across a wide range of temporal and spatial scales, and discusses the resulting biological insights.
Reviews |
The X chromosome in space
Three-dimensional genome organization can shape gene expression by facilitating interactions between regulatory elements. The authors review the process of X-chromosome inactivation with a focus on chromatin organization and subnuclear localization of the active and inactive X chromosomes, as well as the potential roles of long non-coding RNAs.Nature Reviews Genetics 18, 377–389
Research |
Active and poised promoter states drive folding of the extended HoxB locus in mouse embryonic stem cells
Homotypic interactions between active and Polycomb-repressed promoters co-occurring in the same DNA fiber, rather than CTCF occupancy, explain the 3D HoxB folding pattern.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 515–524
Research |
Single-nucleus Hi-C reveals unique chromatin reorganization at oocyte-to-zygote transition
Using a single-nucleus Hi-C protocol, the authors find that spatial organization of chromatin during oocyte-to-zygote transition differs between paternal and maternal nuclei within a single-cell zygote.Nature 544, 110–114
Research |
3D structures of individual mammalian genomes studied by single-cell Hi-C
A chromosome conformation capture method in which single cells are first imaged and then processed enables intact genome folding to be studied at a scale of 100 kb, validated, and analysed to generate hypotheses about 3D genomic interactions and organisation.Nature 544, 59–64
Research |
Complex multi-enhancer contacts captured by genome architecture mapping
A technique called genome architecture mapping (GAM) involves sequencing DNA from a large number of thin nuclear cryosections to develop a map of genome organization without the limitations of existing 3C-based methods.Nature 543, 519–524
News and Comment
News and Views |
Promoter interactions direct chromatin folding in embryonic stem cells
The spatial organization of the genome profoundly influences how genes are regulated in normal development or dysregulated in disease. A new study of the murine HoxB locus illustrates how promoter interactions direct higher-order chromatin folding.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 494–495
Research Highlights |
Genome organization: In the beginning there was orderNature Reviews Genetics 18, 327
News and Views |
Capturing heterogeneity: single-cell structures of the 3D genome
One of the striking features of cells seen through a microscope is the heterogeneous organization of the nuclei. A combination of molecular methods and computational modeling has now been used to reconstruct accurate 3D structures of the genome inside single nuclei.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 437–438
Research Highlights |
Haematological cancers: Promising epigenetic targets in leukaemia identifiedNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 261
Research Highlights |
Genome organization: Zooming in on nuclear organizationNature Reviews Genetics 18, 269
Research Highlights |
Genome Organization: Zooming in on nuclear organization
Two studies report new methods for studying the 3D genome — one captures three-way contacts and the other calculates 3D structures of genomes in single cells.