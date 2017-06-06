News and Views |
Chromatin
Chromatin is a flexibly joined chain of nucleosomes that exists inside the nucleus of eukaryotic cells and has been described as a 'bead on a string'. Chromatin organization strengthens DNA for mechanically stressful processes like mitosis, helps protect DNA from damage and is important in the control of gene expression and DNA replication.
Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 498–500
News and Views |
Promoter interactions direct chromatin folding in embryonic stem cells
Research |
Acetyl-CoA synthetase regulates histone acetylation and hippocampal memory
The metabolic enzyme acetyl coenzyme A synthetase directly regulates gene expression during memory formation by binding to specific genes and providing acetyl coenzyme A for histone acetylation.
Reviews |
Associating cellular epigenetic models with human phenotypes
Epigenome-wide association studies (EWAS) are potentially powerful approaches for identifying transcriptional regulatory perturbations (particularly DNA methylation) that associate with phenotypes of interest. In this Opinion article, Lappalainen and Greally provide their views on how to maximize the interpretability and biological insights from these associations, such as by hypothesis-driven consideration of cellular phenotypes, characterizing the roles of transcription factors, dissecting directions of causality and moving towards multi-omics profiling.
Reviews |
Understanding nucleosome dynamics and their links to gene expression and DNA replication
The presence of nucleosomes and their substructures affects local chromatin structure and function. Thus, nucleosome occupancy, their exact positioning and composition need to be dynamically regulated. Advances in genomic technologies have improved our understanding of nucleosome dynamics in various cellular processes, most notably DNA replication and transcription.
Reviews |
Dynamic chromatin technologies: from individual molecules to epigenomic regulation in cells
A full understanding of chromatin in diverse cellular processes requires the consideration of its dynamics, but most standard chromatin assays provide only a static snapshot. This Review describes various emerging methods for probing chromatin dynamics across a wide range of temporal and spatial scales, and discusses the resulting biological insights.
Research Highlights |
Gene expression: ACSS2 boosts local histone acetylation
During metabolic stress in cancer cells, ACSS2 binds to TFEB to locally boost the production of acetyl-CoA, thereby facilitating the expression of lysosomal and autophagy genes.
News |
Gathering by the Red Sea highlights links between environment and epigenetics
The number of conferences on epigenetics has been increasing in the past decade, underscoring the impact of the field on a variety of areas in biology and medicine. However, the mechanistic role of the epigenome in adaptation and inheritance, and how the environment may impinge on epigenetic control, are topics of growing debate. Those themes were the focus of the inaugural international King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research Conference on Environmental Epigenetics in Saudi Arabia, where more than 100 participants from 19 countries enjoyed vibrant scientific discussions and a pleasant February breeze from the Red Sea.
News and Views |
A glimpse into chromatin remodeling
Chromatin remodelers are ATP-driven enzymes that can slide nucleosomes along DNA. Chen and colleagues present a tantalizing ∼4-Å view of the SWI/SNF ATPase motor bound to the nucleosome, which offers novel structural clues into the remodeling process.
News and Views |
The spatial organization of the genome profoundly influences how genes are regulated in normal development or dysregulated in disease. A new study of the murine HoxB locus illustrates how promoter interactions direct higher-order chromatin folding.
Research Highlights |
Genome organization: In the beginning there was order
News and Views |
Capturing heterogeneity: single-cell structures of the 3D genome
One of the striking features of cells seen through a microscope is the heterogeneous organization of the nuclei. A combination of molecular methods and computational modeling has now been used to reconstruct accurate 3D structures of the genome inside single nuclei.