Chromatin

Definition

Chromatin is a flexibly joined chain of nucleosomes that exists inside the nucleus of eukaryotic cells and has been described as a 'bead on a string'. Chromatin organization strengthens DNA for mechanically stressful processes like mitosis, helps protect DNA from damage and is important in the control of gene expression and DNA replication.

