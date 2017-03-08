Cholelithiasis
Cholelithiasis, or gallstone disease, is the presence of gallstones in the biliary tract. More specifically, cholecystolithiasis describes gallstones present in the gall bladder and can lead to cholecystitis, whereas choledocholithiasis describes gallstones present in the common bile duct and can lead to ascending cholangitis.
Gallstones
Gallstones are masses in the gallbladder or biliary tract. This Primer by Lammert et al. focuses on the formation of gallstones, summarizes the current principles of treatment of the stones and their potential complications and envisions future approaches for this widespread disease.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16024