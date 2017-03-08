Cholelithiasis

Definition

Cholelithiasis, or gallstone disease, is the presence of gallstones in the biliary tract. More specifically, cholecystolithiasis describes gallstones present in the gall bladder and can lead to cholecystitis, whereas choledocholithiasis describes gallstones present in the common bile duct and can lead to ascending cholangitis.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment