Choledocholithiasis

Advances in the endoscopic management of common bile duct stones
Since its introduction in 1974, endoscopic extraction of common bile stones has been continually evolving. Techniques such as endoscopic papillary large-balloon dilation after sphincterotomy have improved safety, and the introduction of cholangioscopically guided electrohydraulic and laser lithotripsy has expanded patient eligibility. This Review focuses on advances in endoscopic management of common bile duct stones, in particular the removal of 'difficult' stones.