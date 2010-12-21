Chimaerism

Reviews |
Fetal microchimerism as an explanation of disease
The relationships between fetal cell microchimerism and human physiology and pathology represent an interesting and novel research field. This Review provides an overview of the role of fetal microchimeric cells in autoimmune and nonautoimmune diseases. Moreover, the mechanisms by which fetal cell microchimerism is believed to modulate the protection against cancer or tumor progression will be discussed, together with future research directions.