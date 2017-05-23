Chemoprevention
Chemoprevention involves the use of chemical compounds or biologics to prevent or delay the development of a specific disease. For example, chemoprevention approaches are currently used in oncology to reduce the risk of cancer returning following surgery (known as secondary chemoprevention).
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Current management of lesions associated with an increased risk of breast cancer
A number of breast lesions that are associated with an increased risk of breast cancer and/or represent true precursors of breast tumours are increasingly detected in population screening programmes. At present, the clinicopathological and molecular characteristics that defined the risk of breast cancer in women with these lesions are unknown; nevertheless, management strategies ranging from active surveillance to surgery with adjuvant radiotherapy and endocrine therapy can be planned based on the risk of breast cancer at the population level. Herein, the contemporary approaches to the diagnosis and management of high-risk breast lesions are comprehensively reviewed.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 12, 227–238
Reviews |
Future directions in cancer prevention
Based on previous successes and failures, this Review discusses potential future directions for cancer prevention that include the use of genetic, proteomic and other molecular approaches to identify pathways that could be modified during cancer initiation. The use of immunotherapies for cancer prevention is also discussed.Nature Reviews Cancer 12, 835–848
Reviews |
Lung cancer chemoprevention: current status and future prospects
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the world. Although smoking cessation will have the greatest impact on lung cancer development, chemoprevention could prove to be very effective. The authors discuss the principles of chemoprevention, including data from preclinical models, completed clinical trials and observational studies, and describe new treatments for novel targeted pathways and future chemopreventive efforts.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 10, 334–343
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Therapy: Metformin protective against colorectal cancer?
Research Highlights |
Prevention: Daily aspirin and chemopreventionNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 11, 180
News |
Mapping identifies best targets for malaria prevention
Seasonal treatment would save lives, but leave many behind.
News |
Wary approval for drug to prevent HIV
US regulators seek to mitigate risks of combined pill.
Research Highlights |
Pain: Zileuton protects against torsion injuryNature Reviews Urology 10, 3