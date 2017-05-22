News and Views |
Chemokines
Chemokines are a class of cytokine protein that act as signalling molecules, regulating immune and inflammatory responses; for example, modulating cell migration properties and localization of target cells such as leucokytes. The biological functions of chemokines are typically mediated by signalling through G protein-coupled chemokine receptors.
Featured
- Nature Microbiology 2, 17090
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
IL-17-producing γδ T cells switch migratory patterns between resting and activated states
IL-17-producing γδ T (γδT17) cells position in barrier tissues but also home to inflammatory sites. How this trafficking is regulated is unclear. Here the authors show that the dynamic expression of chemokine receptors CCR2 and CCR6 differentiates γδT17 cell trafficking patterns at homeostasis and in inflammatory scenarios.Nature Communications 8, 15632
Reviews |
Chemokines in the cancer microenvironment and their relevance in cancer immunotherapy
This Review details how chemokines shape immune responses in the tumour microenvironment through their effects on immune cells, stromal cells and the tumour cells themselves. The authors discuss the potential of targeting chemokine networks for cancer therapy.
Research |
Atypical chemokine receptor 1 on nucleated erythroid cells regulates hematopoiesis
Genetic polymorphisms affect expression of the atypical chemokine receptor ACKR1 (Duffy) on nucleated erythrocyte precursors. Rot and colleagues show that loss of its expression alters hematopoiesis, yielding a distinct neutrophil population that rapidly exits the bloodstream to give an apparent ‘neutropenia’ phenotype.
Research |
Lymphatic endothelial S1P promotes mitochondrial function and survival in naive T cells
The chemoattractant S1P is identified as an extrinsic factor that supports naive T cell survival, and acts via a signalling mechanism to maintain mitochondrial content and function.Nature 546, 158–161
Research | | open
A robust in vitro model for trans-lymphatic endothelial migrationScientific Reports 7, 1633
News and Comment
News and Views |
Host response: Neurons loosen the gRIP of death
RIPK3 is a well-known mediator of the necroptosis cell death pathway, which is an important antiviral defence mechanism. In an unexpected twist, RIPK3 has now been shown to also drive neuroprotective inflammation in the central nervous system during West Nile virus infection in a cell-death-independent manner.Nature Microbiology 2, 17090
Research Highlights |
Immune regulation: Immune cell social networks
High-resolution proteomics analysis of human immune cells reveals new social networks and establishes a framework for future study of intercellular communication.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 216
Research Highlights |
Chemotherapy: Less is moreNature Reviews Cancer 17, 3
Research Highlights |
BPH: Disrupting AR signalling promotes inflammationNature Reviews Urology 13, 631
Research Highlights |
Metastasis: CXCR2-targeted therapy for pancreatic cancerNature Reviews Cancer 16, 411
Research Highlights |
Pancreatic cancer: Disrupting the chemokine axis in PDACNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 330