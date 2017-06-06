Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Functional evolution of Lepidoptera olfactory receptors revealed by deorphanization of a moth repertoire
The range of odours that an insect can detect depends on its olfactory receptors. Here, the authors functionally characterize the olfactory receptor repertoire of the moth Spodoptera littoralis using the Drosophila empty neuron system and reconstruct the evolution of these receptors in the Lepidoptera.Nature Communications 8, 15709
Reviews |
Endocrine-disrupting chemicals and the regulation of energy balance
Metabolism-disrupting chemicals (MDCs) are a subclass of endocrine-disrupting chemicals that affect energy homeostasis. Here, Angel Nadal and colleagues review the main mechanisms used by MDCs to alter energy balance, information that should help to identify new MDCs, as well as novel targets of their action.
Reviews |
Endocrine-disrupting chemicals and fatty liver disease
In this Review, Foulds et al. posit that endocrine-disrupting chemicals are an unappreciated driver of the development and progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Experimental animal studies supporting this association are discussed, together with the challenges of establishing a causal link in humans.
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Chemical ecology: Washing out wormsNature Chemical Biology 11, 754
News and Views |
Natural products: Sponge symbionts play defense
The gene cluster that produces the sponge-derived cytotoxin calyculin A has been located in an uncultivated bacterial symbiont. Biochemical analyses reveal a pyrophosphorylated protoxin as the true biosynthetic product and suggest that calyculins result from activated chemical defense.Nature Chemical Biology 10, 611–612
Research Highlights |
Plant biology: Tomatoes quit smokingNature Chemical Biology 9, 665
Research Highlights |
Biochemistry: Recipe for attraction
New study reveals key features that differentiate Escherichia coli attractants from other molecules
News and Views |
Biosynthesis: Metal matters
A study of an insect prenyltransferase demonstrates that the product specificity of this bifunctional enzyme can be regulated by the presence of different divalent metal cofactors, resulting, for example, in the production of the precursors for either insect defense compounds or developmental hormones.Nature Chemical Biology 9, 295–296
News and Views |
Receptors: Chemical courtship in mice
Physiologically relevant ligands for mammalian odorant receptors have been elusive. A mouse odorant receptor–based bioassay has now been used to guide purification and identification of a natural ligand that mediates attraction of female mice to male urine.Nature Chemical Biology 9, 140–141