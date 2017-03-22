Chaperone-mediated autophagy

Definition

Chaperone-mediated autophagy is a type of autophagy in which individual cytosolic proteins are selectively targeted to the lysosome for degradation. Substrate proteins are recognised by a cytoplasmic chaperone protein that sends them to the lysosome membrane for subsequent import and degradation. Chaperone-mediated autophagy occurs without the formation of autophagosomes.

