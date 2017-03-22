Chaperone-mediated autophagy
Chaperone-mediated autophagy is a type of autophagy in which individual cytosolic proteins are selectively targeted to the lysosome for degradation. Substrate proteins are recognised by a cytoplasmic chaperone protein that sends them to the lysosome membrane for subsequent import and degradation. Chaperone-mediated autophagy occurs without the formation of autophagosomes.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Autophagy in the liver: functions in health and disease
Autophagy is a conserved process critically involved in many cellular functions. In this Review, Ueno and Komatsu discuss the role and regulation of autophagy in healthy liver and in hepatic disease states, including NAFLD, α1-antitrypsin deficiency and viral hepatitis.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 170–184
Research |
Degradation of lipid droplet-associated proteins by chaperone-mediated autophagy facilitates lipolysis
Cuervo and colleagues find that perilipin proteins associated with lipid droplets are degraded by chaperone-mediated autophagy to facilitate recruitment of the lipolytic machinery to lipid droplets.Nature Cell Biology 17, 759–770
Research |
Regulated degradation of Chk1 by chaperone-mediated autophagy in response to DNA damage
Chaperone-mediated autophagy (CMA) helps maintain protein quality during cellular stress. Here the authors show that CMA is also activated in response to DNA damage and regulates degradation of the cell cycle regulator Chk1—the first nuclear protein shown to be a substrate of CMA.Nature Communications 6, 6823
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Autophagy: Chaperone-mediated autophagy degrades CHK1
News and Views |
Dangerous duet: LRRK2 and α-synuclein jam at CMA
A report suggests that leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) can be degraded through chaperone-mediated autophagy (CMA) in the lysosome, and several Parkinson's disease–causing LRRK2 mutants impair CMA-mediated selective degradation of cytosolic substrates.Nature Neuroscience 16, 375–377
Research Highlights |
Autophagy: Dietary lipids hinder quality control
News |
Chaperone-mediated autophagy
Mouse studies suggest inhibition of chaperone-mediated autophagy could help treat lung cancer.