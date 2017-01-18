Channelopathies
Channelopathies are a group of disorders that are caused by dysfunction of ion channels. Channelopathies can disrupt neuronal or muscle function, including heart function, and can affect the brain, resulting in seizures. Channelopathies can result from a mutation or autoimmune attack on an ion channel.
Regulation of CLC-1 chloride channel biosynthesis by FKBP8 and Hsp90βScientific Reports 6, 32444
Action potential broadening in a presynaptic channelopathy
Episodic ataxia type 1 is caused by mutations in the potassium channel Kv1.1, which is found in cerebellar basket cells. Here, the authors use electrophysiology techniques to characterize these mutant channels, and observe that the changes result in decreased spontaneous Purkinje cell firing with no evidence for developmental compensation.Nature Communications 7, 12102
Rare neurological channelopathies — networks to study patients, pathogenesis and treatment
Rare neurological diseases require widely distributed networks of centres, investigators and patients to foster multidisciplinary investigations and recruit sufficient numbers of patients for research studies and clinical trials. In this article, Jen and colleagues highlight the role of two networks, the Consortium for Clinical Investigations of Neurological Channelopathies (CINCH) and the Clinical Research Consortium for Studies of Cerebellar Ataxias (CRC-SCA), in bringing together the various stakeholders in patient-oriented research into rare neurological channelopathies.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 195–203
NaV1.9: a sodium channel linked to human pain
Emerging evidence suggests a role for the voltage-gated sodium channel NaV1.9 in pain. In this Progress article, Dib-Hajj, Black and Waxman analyse the findings from three studies that report mutations in the gene encoding NaV1.9 in pain disorders, and suggest that NaV1.9 may be a potential therapeutic target for pain.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 511–519
Epilepsy: Early treatment could prevent genetic epilepsy in miceNature Reviews Neurology 12, 2
Transporters: Channelling seizure susceptibilityNature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 283
Neurological disorders: Presynaptic glycine receptors become a startling targetNature Reviews Drug Discovery 13, 177
Neuroscience: Channelopathies have many faces
A sodium channel known for its role in the perception of pain also seems to be necessary for olfaction. The multiple roles of this channel and the diverse effects of its mutations raise intriguing questions. See Article p.186Nature 472, 173–174
Channelopathies converge on TRPV4
Scapuloperoneal spinal muscular atrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 2C are inherited neurodegenerative diseases characterized by sensory defects and muscle weakness. Three new studies demonstrate that they are allelic disorders caused by mutations in the vanilloid transient receptor potential cation-channel gene TRPV4.Nature Genetics 42, 98–100