Cervical cancer
Cervical cancer is a disease in which the cells of the cervix become abnormal and start to grow uncontrollably. Approximately 90% are squamous cell carcinomas, and the remaining 10% are adenocarcinomas. This cancer originates in the mucus-producing cells of the inner or endocervix, near the body of the uterus.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Gynaecological cancer: Novel molecular subtypes of cervical cancer — potential clinical consequences
The Cancer Genome Atlas Research Network recently published the most comprehensive, multi-omic molecular characterization of cervical cancers performed to date. The data reveal novel disease subtypes, and provide new insights into the aetiology and pathogenesis of cervical cancer. Importantly, the information obtained has potentially major clinical implications.
HPV-FASTER: broadening the scope for prevention of HPV-related cancer
Human papillomavirus (HPV)-screening technologies and HPV vaccination are revolutionizing the management of cancers related to this virus, in particular, cervical neoplasms. At present, however, the effectiveness of these modalities is not optimal, owing to the limited scope of HPV-vaccination and cervical screening programmes. In this Perspectives, an international panel of experts describes for the first time a new campaign, termed 'HPV-FASTER', which aims to broaden the use of HPV vaccination coupled with HPV testing to women aged up to 30 years, and in some settings up to 50 years, with the aim of accelerating the reduction in the incidence of HPV infections and cervical cancer. The authors describe the evidence supporting this approach and details on how it might be implemented, discuss the opportunities—particularly in low-resource settings—and challenges associated with the strategy, and highlight key research gaps that need to be addressed in future studies.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 119–132
Cervical cancer: Squamocolumnar junction ablation—tying up loose ends?
Despite the commercialization of HPV vaccines, cervical cancer remains a major cause of death, especially in developing countries. Recent data implicate a discrete population of cells within the cervical squamocolumnar junction in the pathogenesis of cervical precancerous lesions, indicating that ablation of these cells might reduce the rate of cervical cancer in high-risk populations.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 12, 378–380