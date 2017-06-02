Cerebrovascular disorders
Cerebrovascular disorders are a group of pathological conditions in which impaired blood flow to the brain affects its function. Causes of cerebrovascular disorders include ischaemic and haemorrhagic stroke and malformations in the brain's arteries or veins.
Association of increased Treg and Th17 with pathogenesis of moyamoya diseaseScientific Reports 7, 3072
Stroke: Long-term outcome of endovascular therapy for ischaemic stroke
In patients with acute ischaemic stroke resulting from anterior circulation occlusion, endovascular therapy provides greater long-term benefits than does intravenous tissue plasminogen activator. However, further improvement of systems of care and research regarding adjunct therapies is still needed.
Neurological disorders: DAMPening damage after strokeNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 385
Stroke: Cortical superficial siderosis absent in CADASILNature Reviews Neurology 13, 318
How and why do T cells and their derived cytokines affect the injured and healthy brain?
Recent evidence suggests that T cells and their derived cytokines affect the brain in disease and health. In this Opinion article, Kipnis and colleagues describe their effects and possible underlying mechanisms, and propose an evolutionary model to explain why the T cell-derived cytokine interferon-γ has both pro-social and immune effects.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 375–384
Observational studies and the chicken and egg issue in strokeNature Reviews Neurology 13, 382