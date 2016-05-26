Cerebrospinal fluid proteins

Definition

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) proteins are proteins produced by ependymal cells in the choroid plexus of the brain and circulate through the CSF around and inside the brain and spinal cord. CSF proteins strengthen mechanically and provide immune protection for the brain. Diagnostic examination of CSF for its proteins can be useful in the clinic.

    The elimination of amyloid-β (Aβ) from the brain is already impaired at the prodromal stage of Alzheimer disease (AD), so restoration of the clearance systems of the brain might delay the onset of AD. This Review provides a comprehensive update on the brain's clearance systems, including the recent discoveries of the glymphatic system and meningeal lymphatic vessels—findings that have important implications for understanding the disrupted elimination of toxic proteins in AD.

    Nature Communications 6, 6760

  • Research |

    The spatial orientation of cell divisions is fundamental for tissue architecture and homeostasis but the extracellular cues regulating this process are largely unknown. Here, the authors show that Semaphorin3B released from the floor plate and the nascent choroid plexus controls progenitor division orientation in the developing mouse spinal cord.

    • Elise Arbeille
    • , Florie Reynaud
    • , Isabelle Sanyas
    • , Muriel Bozon
    • , Karine Kindbeiter
    • , Frédéric Causeret
    • , Alessandra Pierani
    • , Julien Falk
    • , Frédéric Moret
    •  & Valérie Castellani
    Nature Communications 6, 6366

  • Research |

    Ependymal cell cilia regulate cerebrospinal fluid flow through the cerebral ventricles. Here the authors show that the metabolic peptide melanin-concentrating hormone (MCH) increases cilia beat frequency in the third ventricle, and a lack of the MCH receptor increases ventricle size.

    • Grégory Conductier
    • , Frédéric Brau
    • , Angèle Viola
    • , Fanny Langlet
    • , Navean Ramkumar
    • , Bénédicte Dehouck
    • , Thibault Lemaire
    • , Raphaël Chapot
    • , Laurianne Lucas
    • , Carole Rovère
    • , Priscilla Maitre
    • , Salma Hosseiny
    • , Agnès Petit-Paitel
    • , Antoine Adamantidis
    • , Bernard Lakaye
    • , Pierre-Yves Risold
    • , Vincent Prévot
    • , Olivier Meste
    • , Jean-Louis Nahon
    •  & Alice Guyon
    Nature Neuroscience 16, 845–847
