Cerebrospinal fluid proteins
Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) proteins are proteins produced by ependymal cells in the choroid plexus of the brain and circulate through the CSF around and inside the brain and spinal cord. CSF proteins strengthen mechanically and provide immune protection for the brain. Diagnostic examination of CSF for its proteins can be useful in the clinic.
Clearance systems in the brain—implications for Alzheimer disease
The elimination of amyloid-β (Aβ) from the brain is already impaired at the prodromal stage of Alzheimer disease (AD), so restoration of the clearance systems of the brain might delay the onset of AD. This Review provides a comprehensive update on the brain's clearance systems, including the recent discoveries of the glymphatic system and meningeal lymphatic vessels—findings that have important implications for understanding the disrupted elimination of toxic proteins in AD.Nature Reviews Neurology 11, 457–470
Development and functions of the choroid plexus–cerebrospinal fluid system
The health of the vertebrate brain is dependent on appropriate levels of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which is secreted by the choroid plexus (ChP). In this Review, Lehtinen and colleagues examine ChP structure and development and explore recently discovered functions of the ChP–CSF system.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 445–457
Ferritin levels in the cerebrospinal fluid predict Alzheimer’s disease outcomes and are regulated by APOE
Brain-iron elevation is implicated in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but the impact of the metal on disease outcomes has not been analysed in a longitudinal study. Here, the authors examine the association between the levels of ferritin, an iron storage protein, in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of AD patients and show that CSF ferritin levels predict AD outcomes.Nature Communications 6, 6760
Cerebrospinal fluid-derived Semaphorin3B orients neuroepithelial cell divisions in the apicobasal axis
The spatial orientation of cell divisions is fundamental for tissue architecture and homeostasis but the extracellular cues regulating this process are largely unknown. Here, the authors show that Semaphorin3B released from the floor plate and the nascent choroid plexus controls progenitor division orientation in the developing mouse spinal cord.Nature Communications 6, 6366
Melanin-concentrating hormone regulates beat frequency of ependymal cilia and ventricular volume
Ependymal cell cilia regulate cerebrospinal fluid flow through the cerebral ventricles. Here the authors show that the metabolic peptide melanin-concentrating hormone (MCH) increases cilia beat frequency in the third ventricle, and a lack of the MCH receptor increases ventricle size.Nature Neuroscience 16, 845–847
Motor neuron disease: CSF suppresses sonic hedgehog in amyotrophic lateral sclerosisNature Reviews Neurology 13, 196
Alzheimer disease: CSF biomarkers for Alzheimer disease — approaching consensus
A European working group has provided a new set of recommendations for the use of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers in the diagnostic evaluation of Alzheimer disease and mild cognitive impairment. These recommendations represent an important step towards the implementation of CSF biomarker tests in the clinic, but several challenges remain.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 131–132
Huntington disease: Cerebrospinal fluid and MRI biomarkers for prodromal HDNature Reviews Neurology 11, 245