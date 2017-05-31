Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Calcium-deficient Hydroxyapatite as a Potential Sorbent for StrontiumScientific Reports 7, 2064
Research | | open
Irradiation-induced β to α SiC transformation at low temperatureScientific Reports 7, 1198
Research | | open
Transparent polycrystalline cubic silicon nitrideScientific Reports 7, 44755
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Advanced structural ceramics in aerospace propulsion
Humankind's aerospace aspirations are placing unprecedented demands on vehicle propulsion systems. Advanced structural ceramics are playing a key role in addressing these challenges.Nature Materials 15, 804–809
News and Views |
Bioinspired ceramics: Turning brittleness into toughness
Nacre-like bulk ceramics with a unique combination of high toughness, strength and stiffness can be produced from brittle constituents by an ice-templating approach.Nature Materials 13, 433–435
News and Views |
Wetting: Intrinsically robust hydrophobicity
Ceramic surfaces can be rendered hydrophobic by using polymeric modifiers, but these are not robust to harsh environments. A known family of rare-earth oxide ceramics is now found to exhibit intrinsic hydrophobicity, even after exposure to high temperatures and abrasive wear.Nature Materials 12, 291–292
News and Views |
Mechanical failure: Imaging cracks in hostile regimes
The evolution of microcrack damage in materials under hostile thermal and mechanical conditions has now been imaged in three dimensions by real-time in situ X-ray microtomography.Nature Materials 12, 7–9
Research Highlights |
Mechanical properties: Size stress
Crystal size has a strong influence on the deformation of crystalline materials such as metals and ceramics