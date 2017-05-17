Research | | open
Central pattern generators
A central pattern generator (CPG) is a neuronal network in which interconnected excitatory and inhibitory neurons produce an oscillating, rhythmic output in the absence of sensory feedback. CPGs play an important part in motor behaviour such as breathing, swimming and locomotion.
- Scientific Reports 7, 2010
Distinct sets of locomotor modules control the speed and modes of human locomotionScientific Reports 6, 36275
A novel excitatory network for the control of breathing
A novel rhythmogenic brainstem network was discovered in mice that is necessary and sufficient for generating postinspiration, a breathing phase also used for swallowing, coughing and vocalization.Nature 536, 76–80
Motor neurons control locomotor circuit function retrogradely via gap junctions
WebMotor neurons in zebrafish are shown to be more than simply output neurons, since they are able to influence, through gap junctions, the strength of the input they receive from V2a interneurons and, thereby, the frequency and duration of locomotor activity.Nature 529, 399–402
Robotic roach creates order from chaos
Chaos theory eases the path of autonomous robots.