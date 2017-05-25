Central nervous system infections

Latest Research and Reviews
Cryptococcal meningitis: epidemiology, immunology, diagnosis and therapy
Cryptococcal meningitis is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in immunocompromized individuals, and, even in apparently immunocompetent individuals, carries a high risk of mortality. Treatment in immunocompromized patients is challenging because these patients are at risk of immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome (IRIS). This Review summarizes the diagnosis and treatment of cryptococcal disease in various disease.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 13–24
CNS Infections in 2016: 2016, the year of Zika virus
In 2016, the literature on neurological infections was, understandably, dominated by Zika virus. However, we should not overlook important publications on the treatment of cryptococcal and bacterial meningitis.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 69–70
CNS Infections: A new herpes zoster subunit vaccine for older adults
A randomized placebo-controlled phase III trial of adjuvanted herpes zoster subunit vaccine has shown a substantial improvement in vaccine efficacy in adults aged ≥70 years compared with the currently used, live attenuated vaccine. The finding has profound implications for reducing illness burden, although the duration of vaccine protection needs further evaluation.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 682–683
Infectious disease: Diagnostic criteria for neurocysticercosis — a difficult update
A recent study proposed a modified version of the current diagnostic criteria for neurocysticercosis, but the value of the modifications is unclear and the study design limits conclusions about the validity of the new criteria. Instead, the suggested changes might contribute to future revision of the existing diagnostic criteria.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 560–561
Alzheimer disease: Host immune defence, amyloid-β peptide and Alzheimer disease
A recent study demonstrates that amyloid-β (Aβ) can function as an antimicrobial peptide, and additional data show that bacteria and yeast can seed Aβ deposition into amyloid. These data suggest a complex interplay between the normal function of Aβ, its accumulation in the brain, and host immune defence.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 433–434
Viral Pathogenesis: Tracing the steps of Zika virus
Three studies in pregnant mice provide direct experimental evidence for a causal link between ZIKV infection and microcephaly.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 401
