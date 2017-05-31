News and Views |
Cellular imaging encompasses the techniques that allow the detection and analysis of cellular organelles and macromolecules. Cellular imaging observations are obtained using light-based or electron-based microscopes and often request further analysis with computer based programming.
Dynamic alterations in decoy VEGF receptor-1 stability regulate angiogenesis
Membrane-bound mVEGFR1 is a decoy VEGF-A receptor that regulates VEGF-A signalling amplitude. Boucher et al. show that Rab27a-regulated palmitoylation of mVEGFR1 redirects the receptor from a stable, constitutively recycling mode to a degradative route that removes ligands from the system.Nature Communications 8, 15699
Genetically encoded fluorescent sensors reveal dynamic regulation of NADPH metabolism
Genetically encoded iNap sensors allow imaging of NADPH with high spatiotemporal resolution in living systems. The iNaps cover physiologically relevant NADPH concentrations and are demonstrated in mammalian cells and live zebrafish.
Quantitative mRNA imaging throughout the entire Drosophila brain
Improved fluorescence in situ hybridization enables smFISH in cleared whole-mount Drosophila brains with confocal microscopy; a custom Bessel beam structured illumination microscope allows single-mRNA detection across the entire brain.
Endoglin controls blood vessel diameter through endothelial cell shape changes in response to haemodynamic cues
Two studies by Sugden et al. and Jin et al. show that endoglin regulates endothelial cell migration through VEGFR2 signalling and controls blood vessel diameter in response to blood flow.Nature Cell Biology 19, 653–665
Endoglin moves and shapes endothelial cells
Vascular malformations result from improper blood vessel responses to molecular and mechanical signals. Two studies now show that endothelial cell migration and cell shape changes are perturbed in mutants lacking the TGFβ/BMP co-receptor endoglin, leading to arteriovenous shunts. Endoglin coordinates endothelial cell responses to ligand–receptor signalling and flow-mediated mechanical cues.Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595
Nanoscopy: Scrutinizing nanowiresNature Photonics 11, 267
Microscopy: STED with twice the depletionNature Methods 14, 339
Genome Organization: Zooming in on nuclear organization
Two studies report new methods for studying the 3D genome — one captures three-way contacts and the other calculates 3D structures of genomes in single cells.
Single molecule: Improved 3D single-molecule imagingNature Methods 14, 225