Cells
Cells are the fundamental, structural, and functional units of living organisms. Cells are composed of cytoplasm containing various organelles, such as the nucleus, in which the DNA is stored, or mitochondria, which participate in energy production. Animal Cells are limited by their plasma membrane while plant and fungi cells have an additional cell wall.
Bone loss is common in patients with diabetes, but the underlying molecular and cellular mechanisms are unclear. Here the authors show high succinate levels in mice with type 2 diabetes and that succinate can signal through succinate receptor 1 on osteoclasts to induce bone resorption.Nature Communications 8, 15621
Mechanisms of hepatic stellate cell activation
Activation of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) in liver injury is the primary driver of hepatic fibrosis. In this Review, Tsuchida and Friedman detail the varied intracellular and extracellular signalling pathways leading to HSC activation, as well as the role of HSCs in liver fibrosis resolution and as therapeutic targets.
HIV persistence in macrophages
A recent study using a humanized mouse model shows that HIV-1 can persist in macrophages during antiretroviral therapy (ART), and suggests that macrophages may represent an obstacle to efforts to cure HIV-1 infection.Nature Medicine 23, 538–539
