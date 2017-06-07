Cell wall
The plant cell wall is a complex matrix of linked polysaccharides such as cellulose and pectin, forming a thick semi-permeable rigid barrier outside the plasma membrane. It physically protects and constrains the cell, and its exact composition is highly variable depending on the species.
Latest Research and Reviews
Nanoscale movements of cellulose microfibrils in primary cell walls
Plant cell growth requires cell wall extension. Here, the nanoscale movement of cellulose microfibrils in onion primary cell wall is imaged by atomic force microscopy and compared under mechanical extension versus enzymatic loosening.Nature Plants 3, 17056
Capability of tip-growing plant cells to penetrate into extremely narrow gapsScientific Reports 7, 1403
Control of secondary cell wall patterning involves xylan deacetylation by a GDSL esterase
BRITTLE LEAF SHEATH1, which belongs to a novel class of Golgi-localized esterases, acts as a xylan deacetylase in rice. This is the first report that shows the importance of xylan deacetylation for proper function of the plant secondary cell wall.Nature Plants 3, 17017
News and Comment
Plant cell growth: Cellulose caught slipping
“Neither you nor I nor anyone know, how oats, peas, beans, and barley grow.” Like all fine nursery rhymes, this couplet rings true, but a new study brings us a step closer to being able to retort: “Do so!”Nature Plants 3, 17063
Polysaccharide structure: A hint from gut bacteriaNature Plants 3, 17062
Lignin evolution: Invasion of landNature Plants 3, 17042
Plant cell wall: Never too much acetate
Plant cell walls incorporate a variety of acetylated polysaccharides. In addition to enzymes catalysing acetylation (acetyltransferases), plants could produce enzymes to remove acetyl groups (acetylesterases). Previously, pectin acetylesterases were known and now a xylan acetylesterase has been identified — and it has many surprises.Nature Plants 3, 17024
Development: Casparian self-healingNature Plants 3, 17021
Lignin biosynthesis: Tyrosine shortcut in grasses
Lignin is a principal component of plant cell walls and was thought to be mostly produced from L-phenylalanine. A new study in Brachypodium demonstrates that in grasses — a major source of food, livestock feed and biofuels — nearly half of the plant's lignin is actually made through fewer steps via l-tyrosine.Nature Plants 2, 16080