Cell therapies

Stem cells: Stem cell-based therapies threatened by the accumulation of p53 mutations
Cultured pluripotent stem cells can accumulate TP53 mutations, and these mutations confer a strong selective advantage to these cells.
Immunotherapy: A CAR T-cell recipe for successNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 330
Immunotherapy: Cul-TIL-vating uveal melanoma regressionNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 328–329
Parkinson disease: In situ astrocyte reprogramming – simpler cell replacement therapy in PD?Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 318–319
Stem cells: Cell therapy for cardiac repair: what is needed to move forward?
The ESC has updated its 2006 consensus statement on clinical investigation of autologous adult stem cells for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction and heart failure. This initiative by a group of leaders in the field stimulates much-needed reflection and provides guidance to make cell therapy a clinical reality. Here, we offer our own perspective.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 257–258