Cell proliferation

News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Endoglin prevents vascular malformation by regulating flow-induced cell migration and specification through VEGFR2 signalling
Two studies by Sugden et al. and Jin et al. show that endoglin regulates endothelial cell migration through VEGFR2 signalling and controls blood vessel diameter in response to blood flow.Nature Cell Biology 19, 639–652
Research |
Leptin-receptor-expressing bone marrow stromal cells are myofibroblasts in primary myelofibrosis
Decker et al. show that leptin-receptor-positive mesenchymal stromal cells are the source of the fibrogenic myofibroblasts that expand in primary myelofibrosis in a process mediated by PDGFRA pathway activation.Nature Cell Biology 19, 677–688
Research | | open
Regulation of cardiomyocyte behavior in zebrafish trabeculation by Neuregulin 2a signaling
Cardiac trabeculae (which are sponge-like muscular structures) form mostly as a result of cardiomyocyte (CM) delamination in zebrafish. Here, the authors identify Nrg2a in zebrafish as a key regulator of trabeculation, and atrial and non-contractile CMs also respond to Nrg2a despite not forming trabeculae.Nature Communications 8, 15281
Research | | open
Adaptation to dietary conditions by trehalose metabolism in DrosophilaScientific Reports 7, 1619
News and Comment
News and Views |
Endoglin moves and shapes endothelial cells
Vascular malformations result from improper blood vessel responses to molecular and mechanical signals. Two studies now show that endothelial cell migration and cell shape changes are perturbed in mutants lacking the TGFβ/BMP co-receptor endoglin, leading to arteriovenous shunts. Endoglin coordinates endothelial cell responses to ligand–receptor signalling and flow-mediated mechanical cues.Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: Coordinated expansion of cells in the skin
Research Highlights |
Diabetes: β-cell heterogeneity — key to unlocking islet regenerationNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 495
News and Views |
Stem cell heterogeneity revealed
The skin forms a protective, water-impermeable barrier consisting of heavily crosslinked epithelial cells. However, the specific role of stem cells in sustaining this barrier remains a contentious issue. A detailed analysis of the interfollicular epidermis now proposes a model for how a composite of cells with different properties are involved in its maintenance.Nature Cell Biology 18, 587–589
Research Highlights |
Haematological cancer: Specific clones proliferate after induction therapy