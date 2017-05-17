Research | | open
Cell delivery
Cell delivery is a suite of methods that have two purposes, first to precisely deliver cellular therapeutics to a target site (tissue or organ) and second, to ensure that the delivered cell therapeutics work. Cell delivery is important because cellular therapeutics are fragile and preservation of their functionality is essential for efficacy.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 1997
News and Comment
News and Views |
Islet implantation in a pocket
Exploiting the foreign body reaction creates a prevascularized space that accommodates and supports transplanted islets.Nature Biotechnology 33, 493–494
Research Highlights |
Bioengineering: Injectable gels spring into shapeNature 491, 499
News |
Endogenous cell homing to synovial joint surfaces for cell delivery–free tissue regeneration
Rabbit studies suggest that transforming growth factor-β3 (TGFB3)-infused bioscaffolds could replace joints damaged by osteoarthritis.
News |
Composite scaffold as cell delivery platform for cardiovascular repair
A composite tissue scaffold could be useful as a cell delivery platform to treat myocardial infarction (MI).