Cell death and immune response
Cell death is a process by which a cell's vital capacity is terminated. During an immune response, cells of the immune system cause the death of cells that are infected with microorganisms or are otherwise abnormal and remove dead cell fragments from the body. Failure to remove dead cells can cause inflammatory disease.
Exploiting macrophage autophagy-lysosomal biogenesis as a therapy for atherosclerosis
Dysfunction of autophagy in plaque macrophages aggravates atherosclerosis. Here the authors show that induction of macrophage autophagy–lysosomal biogenesis either genetically by overexpression of the master transcriptional regulator of this process, TFEB, or pharmacologically with trehalose is atheroprotective.Nature Communications 8, 15750
Expression of CD226 is associated to but not required for NK cell education
CD226 is an activating receptor expressed in a co-varied manner with inhibitory receptors on natural killer (NK) cells, but whether CD226 is involved in NK cell education is unclear. Here the authors show that CD226 expression is plastic depending on the MHC environment and endows educated NK cells enhanced effector functions.Nature Communications 8, 15627
Antigen-specific CD8+ T cell feedback activates NLRP3 inflammasome in antigen-presenting cells through perforin
Perforin is part of the cytotoxic effector mechanism of CD8+ T cells. Here the authors show that antigen-induced perforin release from CD8 T cells into antigen-presenting cells can activate NLRP3 inflammasome to constitute a positive feedback loop to promote anti-tumour immunity and allo-responses.Nature Communications 8, 15402
Host response: Neurons loosen the gRIP of death
RIPK3 is a well-known mediator of the necroptosis cell death pathway, which is an important antiviral defence mechanism. In an unexpected twist, RIPK3 has now been shown to also drive neuroprotective inflammation in the central nervous system during West Nile virus infection in a cell-death-independent manner.Nature Microbiology 2, 17090
Immunosuppressive cell death in cancerNature Reviews Immunology 17, 401
Reply: Immunosuppressive cell death in cancerNature Reviews Immunology 17, 402
Bacterial pathogenesis: Pathogenic bacteria attack RHIM
Attaching and effacing enteropathogenic Escherichia coli causes gastrointestinal inflammation and diarrhoea. In this issue of Nature Microbiology, Pearson and colleagues find that this pathology involves bacterial cleavage of a class of host cell death signal adaptors that encode a unique protein interaction motif called the RHIM.Nature Microbiology 2, 17042
Reply: The complement system is also important in immunogenic cell deathNature Reviews Immunology 17, 143