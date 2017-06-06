Cell death

Definition

Cell death terminates normal cellular functions, including respiration, metabolism, growth and proliferation. Cell death can be non-programmed, for example as the result of accidental injury or trauma, or programmed. Types of programmed cell death include anoikis, apoptosis, autophagy, necrosis, necroptosis and pyroptosis.

