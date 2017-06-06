Cell death
Cell death terminates normal cellular functions, including respiration, metabolism, growth and proliferation. Cell death can be non-programmed, for example as the result of accidental injury or trauma, or programmed. Types of programmed cell death include anoikis, apoptosis, autophagy, necrosis, necroptosis and pyroptosis.
The metabolic function of cyclin D3–CDK6 kinase in cancer cell survival
The cyclin D3–CDK6 kinase complex, which is overactive in some cancers, inhibits two key glycolysis enzymes and thereby enhances the levels of antioxidants in cells, promoting tumour cell survival.
Exploiting macrophage autophagy-lysosomal biogenesis as a therapy for atherosclerosis
Dysfunction of autophagy in plaque macrophages aggravates atherosclerosis. Here the authors show that induction of macrophage autophagy–lysosomal biogenesis either genetically by overexpression of the master transcriptional regulator of this process, TFEB, or pharmacologically with trehalose is atheroprotective.Nature Communications 8, 15750
Distinct mechanisms obviate the potentially toxic effects of inverted-repeat Alu elements on cellular RNA metabolism
Two new studies show that RNA-binding proteins can mediate distinct and beneficial effects to cells by binding to the extensive double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) structures of inverted-repeat Alu elements (IRAlus). One study reports stress-induced export of the 110-kDa isoform of the adenosine deaminase acting on RNA 1 protein (ADAR1p110) to the cytoplasm, where it binds IRAlus so as to protect many mRNAs encoding anti-apoptotic proteins from degradation. The other study demonstrates that binding of the nuclear helicase DHX9 to IRAlus embedded within RNAs minimizes defects in RNA processing.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 496–498
Autophagy: Membrane contacts lend a hand
Extended synaptotagmins that tether ER and cell membranes also promote autophagy by regulating phosphoinositide 3-kinase.
Mechanisms of diseases: Excessive polyQ tracts curb autophagy
Expansion of polyglutamine tracts in proteins interferes with the process of autophagy and may contribute to the pathology of neurodegenerative diseases.
RNA decay: The anti-apoptotic function of ADAR1
An isoform of the RNA-editing protein ADAR1 is shown to be activated through nuclear export in response to cellular stress and to protect anti-apoptotic mRNAs from Staufen 1-mediated decay.
Cell death: ESCRTing dying cells back to life
The ESCRT-III complex is shown to counteract the loss of plasma membrane integrity in cells undergoing necroptosis, thereby preventing or delaying cell death.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 342–343
Cell Senescence: A new role for ATM