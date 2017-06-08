Cell-cycle exit
Cell cycle exit is when cells stop dividing and enter a quiescent state, also named G0. Cells exit the cell cycle in response to nutrient- or growth factor deprivation or in response to signals that induce differentiation. In the case of nutrient-and growth factor starvation, cell cycle exit is reversible.
Pre-RC Protein MCM7 depletion promotes mitotic exit by Inhibiting CDK1 activityScientific Reports 7, 2855
DNA damage during S-phase mediates the proliferation-quiescence decision in the subsequent G1 via p21 expression
Cell cycle arrest after DNA damage is achieved by the expression of the CDK inhibitor p21. Here the authors show that spontaneous DNA damage incurred in unperturbed cell cycles, leads to cell populations exhibiting a bistable state, with p53 and p21 regulating the proliferation-quiescence decision.Nature Communications 8, 14728
Cell cycle: Mitotic tag teamNature Chemical Biology 10, 876
The spindle-assembly checkpoint and the beauty of self-destruction
Mitotic exit follows shortly after microtubule attachment of the last unattached kinetochore. Two new studies illustrate the molecular basis of this dependency.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 19, 1059–1061
Cell division: Repo-Man's extra exit strategy
Repo-Man has a role in both chromatin remodelling and nuclear envelope reformation.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 12, 624–625