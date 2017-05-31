News and Views |
Cell adhesion is the process by which cells form contacts with each other or with their substratum through specialized protein complexes. Intercellular adhesion can be mediated by adherens junctions, tight junctions and desmosomes, whereas cells can interact with extracellular matrix molecules through focal adhesions.
- Nature Cell Biology 19, 591–593
Strength of Neisseria meningitidis binding to endothelial cells requires highly-ordered CD147/β2-adrenoceptor clusters assembled by alpha-actinin-4
Neisseria meningitidis bacteria bind to host proteins CD147 and β2-adrenergic receptor on the surface of endothelial cells. Here, Maïssa et al. show that the two proteins interact with each other forming clusters that increase the binding strength of the bacteria to endothelial cells.Nature Communications 8, 15764
Linking E-cadherin mechanotransduction to cell metabolism through force-mediated activation of AMPK
Bays et al. demonstrate that application of force to E-cadherin leads to LKB1-dependent activation of AMPK and recruitment of AMPK to E-cadherin complexes to increase glucose uptake and ATP production and re-enforce cell–cell junctions.Nature Cell Biology 19, 724–731
Bone marrow niche-mimetics modulate HSPC function via integrin signalingScientific Reports 7, 2550
Vascular heterogeneity and specialization in development and disease
Blood and lymphatic vessels have essential roles in physiology and disease. The endothelial cells that line these vessels specialize to fulfil the needs of the tissue that they pervade. Recent studies in animal models have provided insights into the mechanisms underlying vessel type- and organ-specific specialization, which is crucial for the understanding of several diseases.
Formin' a perinuclear actin cage in confined migration
Force sensing in cytokinesis
EGFR probes matrix stiffness
Mechanical control of antigen uptake
Cell forces meet cell metabolism
Epithelial cells form energetically costly cell–cell adhesions in response to mechanical forces. How cells obtain their energy during this event is unclear. Activity of a key regulator of cell metabolism, the AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), is now shown to be mechanoresponsive, and thus can bridge adhesion mechanotransduction and energy homeostasis.Nature Cell Biology 19, 591–593
Pancreatic cancer: Between ROCK and a hard placeNature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 324–325