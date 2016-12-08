Research | | open
Caveolae
Caveolae are lipid-rich craters in the plasma membrane with roles in exocytosis, endocytosis and signal transduction. Caveolae are formed by caveolin oligomers stabilised by cytoplasmic cavin proteins. On internalisation, caveolae can fuse with early endosomes, and then be recycled back to the plasma membrane or targeted to multivesicular bodies for degradation.
Recent data question the long-assumed link between caveolae and endocytosis of membrane proteins. Shvets et al. use genome editing to tag and trace endogenous caveolar proteins, providing evidence that these structures exclude membrane proteins and are instead required for proper sorting of excess membrane lipids.Nature Communications 6, 6867
Caveolae in the plasma membrane mediate signalling control and the response to membrane stress. The roles of caveolins and cavins hold the key to caveola structure and function, and their dysfunction is linked to several human diseases.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 14, 98–112
The lipid content of the plasma membrane is dynamically regulated to maintain cellular homeostasis, but the molecular links between membrane stress and sphingolipid synthesis have remained elusive. Walther, Loewith and colleagues report that membrane stretching causes redistribution of Slm proteins, which then promote sphingolipid synthesis through activation of the TORC2–Ypk signalling pathway.Nature Cell Biology 14, 542–547
