Catalytic RNA

Definition

Catalytic RNA (ribonucleic acid) are RNA molecules that have enzyme activity. The classic example is the hammerhead ribozyme. Catalytic RNAs are involved in a number of biological processes, including RNA processing and protein synthesis. Discovery of catalytic RNA contributed to the hypothesis of an 'RNA world', describing the origin of life as starting from RNA.

