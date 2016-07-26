Catalytic RNA
Catalytic RNA (ribonucleic acid) are RNA molecules that have enzyme activity. The classic example is the hammerhead ribozyme. Catalytic RNAs are involved in a number of biological processes, including RNA processing and protein synthesis. Discovery of catalytic RNA contributed to the hypothesis of an 'RNA world', describing the origin of life as starting from RNA.
Latest Research and Reviews
Directed evolution of artificial enzymes (XNAzymes) from diverse repertoires of synthetic genetic polymers
The authors describe methods for the directed evolution of artificial endonuclease and ligase enzymes by X-SELEX, from diverse repertoires of synthetic genetic polymers (XNAzymes). The protocol has been applied to four different XNA chemistries and three different reactions, and it is, in principle, applicable to many more.Nature Protocols 10, 1625–1642
Catalysts from synthetic genetic polymers
Four different XNAs — polymers with backbone chemistries not found in nature, namely, arabino nucleic acids, 2′-fluoroarabino nucleic acids, hexitol nucleic acids and cyclohexene nucleic acids — are found to be able to support the evolution of synthetic enzymes (XNAzymes) that catalyse several chemical reactions.Nature 518, 427–430
A cross-chiral RNA polymerase ribozyme
Here, a cross-chiral RNA polymerase is developed—an RNA enzyme that can catalyse the templated polymerization of activated mononucleotides that are of the opposite handedness—shedding light on how RNA-based life could have emerged.Nature 515, 440–442
Specificity and catalysis hardwired at the RNA–protein interface in a translational proofreading enzyme
The editing domain of aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases is responsible for removing non-cognate amino acids from mischarged tRNAs. Here the authors show that the D-aminoacyl-tRNA deacylase fold of archaeal ThrRS does not rely on protein side chains for substrate specificity and catalysis.Nature Communications 6, 7552
Ribozyme crosses chirality borders
Ribozymes: Now for splicing!Nature Chemical Biology 10, 2
RNA: RNA catalytic networksNature Reviews Genetics 13, 826
Probing the origin of life