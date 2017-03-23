Carrier proteins
Carrier proteins are proteins in cellular membranes that mobilize different molecules by diffusion or active (ATP-driven) transport, though they are distinguishable from ion channels by changing shape in order to effect transport. Transport by carrier proteins involves moving small molecules from areas of low concentration to areas of high concentration – against a biochemical gradient.
Allosteric modulation of peroxisomal membrane protein recognition by farnesylation of the peroxisomal import receptor PEX19
PEX19 is a chaperone and import receptor for peroxisomal membrane proteins (PMPs). Here the authors present the structure of the farnesylated C-terminal domain of PEX19, and its interaction with PMPs reveals how the farnesyl moiety allosterically reshapes the PMP binding surface and modulates PEX19 function.Nature Communications 8, 14635
Modulation of LAT1 (SLC7A5) transporter activity and stability by membrane cholesterolScientific Reports 7, 43580
Gene expression: The coherent Mediator
Enhancer sequences increase gene transcription with the help of a co-activator complex, the Mediator. Another protein complex — cohesin — seems to work with Mediator to bring together enhancers and promoters. See Article p. 430Nature 467, 406–407
PGRPs kill with an ancient weapon
Peptidoglycan recognition proteins (PGRPs) are a key part of the innate immune system's defense against bacteria. PGRPs are now shown to act through a conserved secretion stress–sensing two-component system, which leads to membrane depolarization and the release of cytotoxic hydroxyl radicals. Thus, PGRPs exploit an ancient bacterial stress response to elicit cell death, and this pathway may be targeted to produce improved antimicrobial drugs (pages 676–683).Nature Medicine 17, 665–666
NLRP3 has a sweet tooth
The signaling intermediates that activate inflammasomes are elusive. New data now show that reactive oxygen species causes TXNIP to associate with NLRP3 and activate the inflammasome.Nature Immunology 11, 105–106