Carrier proteins

Definition

Carrier proteins are proteins in cellular membranes that mobilize different molecules by diffusion or active (ATP-driven) transport, though they are distinguishable from ion channels by changing shape in order to effect transport. Transport by carrier proteins involves moving small molecules from areas of low concentration to areas of high concentration – against a biochemical gradient.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • News and Views |

    Enhancer sequences increase gene transcription with the help of a co-activator complex, the Mediator. Another protein complex — cohesin — seems to work with Mediator to bring together enhancers and promoters. See Article p. 430

    • Rolf Ohlsson
    Nature 467, 406–407

  • News and Views |

    Peptidoglycan recognition proteins (PGRPs) are a key part of the innate immune system's defense against bacteria. PGRPs are now shown to act through a conserved secretion stress–sensing two-component system, which leads to membrane depolarization and the release of cytotoxic hydroxyl radicals. Thus, PGRPs exploit an ancient bacterial stress response to elicit cell death, and this pathway may be targeted to produce improved antimicrobial drugs (pages 676–683).

    • Colin Kietzman
    •  & Elaine Tuomanen
    Nature Medicine 17, 665–666

  • News and Views |

    The signaling intermediates that activate inflammasomes are elusive. New data now show that reactive oxygen species causes TXNIP to associate with NLRP3 and activate the inflammasome.

    • Beckley K Davis
    •  & Jenny Pan-Yun Ting
    Nature Immunology 11, 105–106
All News & Comment