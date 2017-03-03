Carotid artery disease

Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
News and Views |
Cardiovascular devices: Potent angioscopy for weak plaques
A new endoscope provides high-resolution structural and biochemical videos of human atherosclerotic plaques.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0035
Research Highlights |
Vascular disease: Carotid artery stenosis — stenting or endarterectomy?Nature Reviews Cardiology 13, 181
Research Highlights |
Imaging: Combining IVUS and NIRS improves accuracy of fibroatheroma detectionNature Reviews Cardiology 12, 130
Research Highlights |
Risk factors: Carotid plaque in adulthood after childhood exposure to parental smokingNature Reviews Cardiology 12, 319