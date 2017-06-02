Careers

    There is an ongoing discussion about the participation of women in science and particularly astronomy. Demographic data from NASA's robotic planetary spacecraft missions show women scientists to be consistently under-represented.

    • Julie Rathbun
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0148

  • News and Views |

    Using a sample of more than 200,000 publications over a 65-year period, it is found that astronomy papers led by women receive 10% fewer citations than those led by men, consistent with studies in other related disciplines.

    • Sarah Tuttle
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0154

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Considerable progress has been made in the past decade to increase diversity in astronomy, and in particular to reach a ‘critical mass’ of women. It is however important to realize that this progress has mainly been the result of the selective inclusion of women from more privileged backgrounds.

    • Sara Lucatello
    •  & Aleksandar Diamond-Stanic
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0161

  • Editorial |

    Data show that women astronomers face discrimination at all stages of their careers. To ensure true diversity of ideas, everyone, but especially those with privilege, must do something about it.

    Nature Astronomy 1, 0167
