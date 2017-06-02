News and Views |
- Nature Astronomy 1, 0154
Research |
Quantitative evaluation of gender bias in astronomical publications from citation counts
Gender discrimination is very much an issue in academia generally and in astronomy specifically. Through machine learning techniques, astronomy papers authored by women are shown to have 10% systematically fewer citations than those authored by men.Nature Astronomy 1, 0141
Research |
Quantifying patterns of research-interest evolution
Using a large-scale analysis of publication records and a random-walk model, Jia and colleagues show that the evolution of scientists’ research interests throughout their careers is characterized by a regular and reproducible pattern.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0078
Research |
Research |
Research |
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Turning point: Reef inspector
A force to save coral reefs — and ocean life.Nature Jobs 546, 319
Comments and Opinion |
Institutions: Small-school science
Researchers outside the big institutions face a unique mix of challenges and opportunities.Nature Jobs 546, 317–319
Comments and Opinion |
Participation of women in spacecraft science teams
There is an ongoing discussion about the participation of women in science and particularly astronomy. Demographic data from NASA's robotic planetary spacecraft missions show women scientists to be consistently under-represented.Nature Astronomy 1, 0148
News and Views |
Comments and Opinion |
Diversity and inclusiveness in large scientific collaborations
Considerable progress has been made in the past decade to increase diversity in astronomy, and in particular to reach a ‘critical mass’ of women. It is however important to realize that this progress has mainly been the result of the selective inclusion of women from more privileged backgrounds.Nature Astronomy 1, 0161
Editorial |
Not all scientists are raised equal
Data show that women astronomers face discrimination at all stages of their careers. To ensure true diversity of ideas, everyone, but especially those with privilege, must do something about it.Nature Astronomy 1, 0167